The curtain rises on the Tribeca Festival, and New York, too

Jane Rosenthal attends the world premiere screening of "All We Had", during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival, in New York on April 15, 2016, left, and Robert De Niro appears at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Feb. 9, 2020. Rosenthal and De Niro are cofounders of the Tribeca Film Festival. The 20th Tribeca Festival kicks off Wednesday. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)