White House offers Nicki Minaj call to answer vaccine Qs

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2018, file photo, Nicki Minaj attends the Oscar de la Renta show during Fashion Week in New York. The White House is offering to connect Minaj with one of the Biden administration’s doctors to address her questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. The offer comes after the Trinidadian-born rapper’s erroneous tweet alleging the vaccine causes impotence went viral. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)