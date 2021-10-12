'Into the Wild' bus on display during preservation work

FILE - In this March 21, 2006, file photo, is the abandoned bus where Christopher McCandless starved to death in 1992 near Healy, Alaska. The bus that people sometimes embarked on deadly pilgrimages to Alaska’s backcountry to visit can now safely be viewed at the University of Alaska Fairbanks while it undergoes preservation work. The bus was moved to the university's engineering facility in early Oct. 2021, while it's being prepared for outdoor display at the Museum of the North, Fairbanks television station KTVF reported. (AP Photo/Jillian Rogers, File )