Italian city defies China, opens exhibit by dissident artist

Visitors walk past a torture chair during the opening of artist Badiucao's exhibition in the Santa Giulia Museum, in Brescia, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. A provocative exhibit by dissident Chinese artist Badiucao opened Saturday in the industrial northern Italian city of Brescia despite pressure from the Chinese embassy in Rome to cancel it. A letter from the embassy included veiled economic threats, noting Italy’s trade with China, in a bid to prevent the first solo exhibit by Badiucao — the pseudonym used by the artist whose work takes aim at China's policies and human rights record. (AP Photo/Felice Calabro')