In Toronto, Paul Simon takes a bow with a new career-spanning documentary

FILE - Paul Simon performs at Global Citizen Live in Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in New York. “In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon” premiered Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at the Toronto International Film Festival. It is an expansive look at Simon’s decades-spanning career, from growing up in Queens, New York, with Art Garfunkel to the success of “Graceland,” the sensational 1986 album made with South African musicians. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)