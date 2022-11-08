Norway: Princess gives up royal duties amid fiancé questions

FILE - Princess Martha Louise of Norway leaves the protestant church after a funeral service for the late husband of Princess Benedikte, Prince Richard of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg, in Bad Berleburg, Germany, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Princess Märtha Louise, the daughter of Norway’s King Harald, said Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, she no longer will officially represent the Norwegian royal house following “many questions relating to me and my fiancé's role.” (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)