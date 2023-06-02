3 women who say Cuba Gooding Jr. sexually abused them can testify at sex assault trial, judge rules

FILE - Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in court, Jan. 22, 2020, in New York. Three women who claim Cuba Gooding Jr. sexually abused them — including one upset she never got her day in court when Gooding resolved criminal charges without trial or jail — can testify at a federal civil trial next week to support a woman’s claim that the actor raped her in 2013, a judge ruled Friday, June 2, 2023. (Alec Tabak/The Daily News via AP, File, Pool)