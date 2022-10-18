Lawyer: Cardi B ‘humiliated’ man with racy image on mixtape

FILE - Cardi B appears at the 5th annual Diamond Ball benefit gala in New York on Sept. 12, 2019. Cardi B humiliated and disrupted the life of a man whose back tattoos were illegally misappropriated for the cover of her 2016 mixtape “Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1,” the plaintiff’s lawyer said Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, during opening statements in a southern California federal court. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)