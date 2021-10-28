'Overlord and the Underwoods' showrunner hopes it will 'make way for more diversity'

A scene from "Overlord and the Underwoods" is shown in this undated handout photo. Canadian TV writer Anthony Q. Farrell says he's been on a mission in recent years to create more diversity in homegrown comedy, both in front of and behind the camera. The result is several new sitcoms, including CBC Gem's quirky family story "Overlord and the Underwoods," about an alien living with distant cousins in a fictional Canadian suburb. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - CBC Gem *MANDATORY CREDIT*