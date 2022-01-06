As Broadway fights virus surge, unsung heroes find spotlight

People walk a electronic board reading "Welcome Back to Broadway!" after cancellations of the broadway shows due to COVID-19 cases on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in New York. New York City had been mostly spared the worst of the big surge in COVID-19 cases that has taken place across the northeastern and midwestern U.S. since Thanksgiving, but the situation has been changing rapidly in recent days. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)