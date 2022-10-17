'70s Show' actor Danny Masterson on trial on 3 rape charges

FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017. Opening statements are set to begin soon in the trial of the “That ’70s Show” actor, who is charged with raping three women about 20 years ago. A Los Angeles County jury is expected to be seated as soon as Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in the trial of the former star of the long-running sitcom. Masterson is a member of the Church of Scientology and all three women are former members, making it likely the church will loom large during the trial. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)