Blaze destroys landmark restaurant in Detroit's Midtown

FILE - Musician Jack White performs the national anthem before the first inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Detroit. Fire destroyed a landmark restaurant and brewpub Friday, May 27, 2022, in Midtown Detroit, but spared the neighboring Third Man Records store owned by musician Jack White as well as Shinola's flagship watch store. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)