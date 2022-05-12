Ukrainian circus comes to town, and stays in Italy, amid war

Performers stand on stage with the Ukrainian flag, held by two of their children, at the end of the show "Alice in Wonderland" in Pistoia, Italy, Friday, May 6, 2022. A Ukrainian circus troupe is performing a never-ending “Alice in Wonderland” tour of Italy. They are caught in the real-world rabbit hole of having to create joyful performances on stage while their families at home are living through war. The tour of the Theatre Circus Elysium of Kyiv was originally scheduled to end in mid-March. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)