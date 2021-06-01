Hong Kong's Tiananmen museum shuts down amid investigation

Officers from Food and Environmental Hygiene Department ask questions to a staff, left, at the "June 4 Memorial Museum" run by The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China in Hong Kong Tuesday, June 1, 2021. The Hong Kong museum commemorating the bloody crackdown in Tiananmen Square in 1989 has been shut down days after its opening, as authorities continue to crack down on activities related to the event. The museum, which opened on Sunday and was meant to last until June 4, was closed on Wednesday by the organizers after authorities investigated the venue for not having the relevant licenses required for public exhibition. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)