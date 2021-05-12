Poland wants to buy Marie Curie's vacation house in France

The pigeon garden loft of the 120 sq. meters (1,300 sq. feet) stone house where the Nobel-winning scientist couple Marie Sklodowska-Curie and Pierre Curie spent vacation and weekends from 1904-1906 in Saint-Remy-les-Chevreuse, on the south-west outskirts of Paris, France, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki says he's given instructions for the government to buy 790,000 euro house in France, and said on Twitter Tuesday that the house, is a "part of Poland's history." (AP Photo/Francois Mori)