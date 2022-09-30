For Naomi Judd's family, tour is a chance to grieve, reflect

FILE - Wynonna Judd, left and mother Naomi appear on the set before a taping of Naomi Judd's television show, "Naomi New Morning" in New York on Nov. 29, 2006. Fans will have a chance to say goodbye to Naomi Judd, the late matriarch of the Grammy-winning country duo The Judds, on a tour starting Friday. Wynonna Judd will helm the 11-city tour. ( (AP Photo/Rick Maiman, File)