'Alice in Wonderland' wins big at Dora Mavor Moore Awards

Actors Vanessa Sears, left, and Matt Pilipiak perform a scene from "Alice in Wonderland," by Bad Hats Theatre, presented by Soulpepper Theatre, in an undated handout photo. "Alice in Wonderland" was the big winner at the Dora Mavor Moore Awards, taking home six statuettes in the musical theatre division, while "Red Velvet" won two Doras in the general theatre division. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Dahlia Katz, *MANDATORY CREDIT*