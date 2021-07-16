Gente de Zona on Cuba: 'It is the people who are marching'

Cuban reggaeton musician Alexander Delgado, left, with the band Gente de Zona, greets the crowds, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, as people rally in support of the Cuban people . Gente de Zona's song "Patria y Vida," which means Homeland and Life, has become the anthem of the demonstrations and is a play on the phrase "Patria o Muerte," Homeland or death, which was a phrase in the Cuban Revolution. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)