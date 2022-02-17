Reggaeton star Farruko roils fans by preaching about God

FILE - Puerto Rican singer Farruko performs at the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year gala honoring Ruben Blades in Las Vegas on Nov. 17, 2021. Concert-goers recently packed a Miami arena expecting the Reggaeton artist to perform his hit single “Pepas” about getting high on drugs and partying. The song blends electronic and Latin genres and became a club sensation since its summer release. But Farruko refused to fully sing the song, leaving out the rousing choruses about drugs and apologizing for the lyrics. He chose instead to speak about God throughout the concert, and lit up a cross in neon pink. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)