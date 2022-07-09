Techno party with Love Parade founder hits Berlin's streets

People take part in the "Rave the Planet" parade in Berlin, Saturday, July 9, 2022. A techno parade whose initiators include the founder of Berlin's once-popular Love Parade has started in the streets of the German capital with calls for the city’s electronic music culture to be added to a world heritage list. The “Rave the Planet” parade set out on Saturday in cool, rainy weather. (Paul Zinken/dpa via AP)