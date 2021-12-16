Evacuated Afghan artists paint a mural in Albania's capital

An artist member of Artlords paints a wall mural in Tirana, Albania, Thursday Dec. 16, 2021. A group of Afghan artists evacuated after the Taliban came to power in their homeland on Thursday painted a mural in the Albanian capital to show their gratitude to Albania and loudly calling on the international community not to forget their brethren back home. The sign reads "Thank you, Albania! We shall not forget." (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)