McCartney, Swift to induct new members into rock hall

This combination of photos shows Angela Bassett at the 51st NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, Calif., on Feb. 22, 2020, from left, Paul McCartney during his One on One Tour in Tinley Park, Ill., on July 26, 2017, and Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019. Bassett will induct singer Tina Turner into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during its annual ceremony, set for Cleveland on Oct. 30. McCartney will give the presentation for Foo Fighters and Swift will induct songwriter Carole King, and also perform some of her music, along with Jennifer Hudson. (AP Photo)