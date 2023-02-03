Ex-pop star Gary Glitter freed from UK prison

FILE - British pop star Gary Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, on Feb. 4, 2015. Former pop star Gary Glitter was released from prison in England on Friday Feb. 3, 2023 after serving half of a 16-year prison sentence for sexually abusing three young girls in the 1970s. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)