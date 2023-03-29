British comedian and TV star Paul O'Grady dies at 67

FILE - British presenters Paul O'Grady, left, and Cilla Black joke with her Special Award at the British Academy Television Awards at a central London venue, Sunday, May 18, 2014. Entertainer Paul O’Grady, who achieved fame as drag queen Lily Savage before becoming a much-loved comedian and host on British television, has died. He was 67. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File)