Young Ukrainians use techno parties to rebuild villages

Young volunteers have a rest after they cleared debris from a building destroyed by a Russian rocket and enjoy a techno performance by a DJ in the village of Yahidne, Chernihiv Region, Ukraine, Sunday, July 24, 2022. In a village in northern Ukraine, devastated by Russian occupation only months ago, a techno party in a bombed-out building has brought together more than 200 young people who have found a novel way to help rebuild their country. (AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna)