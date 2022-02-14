Poland's plan to gift Orban precious document draws scorn

A librarian displays a unique 15th century ornamented manuscript on parchment in a library in Torun, Poland, on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Local authorities and officials in central Poland are protesting government plans to offer Hungary a unique 15th century ornamented manuscript that is the most precious item of a library in Torun. A lawmaker with Poland's right-wing ruling party has proposed legislation that would allow the government to take possession of the manuscript and offer it to the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban. (AP Photo/Andrzej Goinski)