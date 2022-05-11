Retired AP photographer Ut gives pope 'Napalm Girl' photo

UNESCO Ambassador Kim Phuc, right, and Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Nick Ut, share a laugh during an interview with The Associated Press after they participated in a general audience with Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Ut and Phuc are in Italy to promote the photo exhibition "From Hell to Hollywood" resuming Ut's 51 years of work at the Associated Press, including the 1973 Pulizer winning photo of Kim Phuc fleeing her village that was accidentally hit by napalm bombs dropped by the South Vietnamese air force. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)