Depp-Heard jury still sorting through weeks of dirty laundry

Actor Amber Heard talks with her legal team including Elaine Bredehoft, left, and Benjamin Rottenborn, right, in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Friday, May 27, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)