Michael Constantine of 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' dies at 94

FILE - Michael Constantine attends the premiere of "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2"in New York on March 15, 2016. Constantine, an Emmy Award-winning character actor who reached worldwide fame playing the Windex bottle-toting father of the bride in the 2002 film “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” died Aug. 31 in his home at Reading, Pennsylvania, of natural causes. He was 94. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)