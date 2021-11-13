Anti-racism activists stage demo against Dutch 'Black Pete'

The foreman of action group Kick Out Zwarte Piet, Jerry Afriyie, right, addresses the bystanders during protest against Black Pete, the traditional helper of Sinterklaas, the Dutch version of Santa Claus, in Breda, Netherlands, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Members of the Kick Out Black Pete group have been protesting for a decade against a figure often played by white people in blackface makeup, saying it is a racist caricature. (AP Photo/Patrick Post).