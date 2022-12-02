Harvard professor Tiya Miles wins Cundill History Prize for 'All That She Carried'

Harvard professor Tiya Miles is seen in Montreal in a Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, handout photo. Miles’s book "All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley's Sack, a Black Family Keepsake,” which traces the history of an enslaved mother and her daughter, has won this year's US$75,000 Cundill History Prize. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cundill History Prize, *MANDATORY CREDIT*