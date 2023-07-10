Sex charges dismissed against reality TV doctor and girlfriend

FILE - Dr. Grant Robicheaux and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley listen during a news conference in Newport Beach, Calif., on Oct. 17, 2018. A California judge dismissed sex charges on Friday, July 7, 2023, against a reality TV show doctor and his girlfriend who had been accused of drugging and raping women in a case that drew international attention. Court records show charges of assault with the intent to commit a sexual offense have been dismissed against Dr. Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Riley. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP, File)