Scarlett Johansson, Disney settle lawsuit over 'Black Widow'

FILE - Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards on Feb. 8, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. Johansson and the Walt Disney Co. announced Sept. 30, 2021, that they had settled a lawsuit the actor filed in July over the streaming release of "Black Widow," which she said breached her contract and deprived her of potential earnings. Terms were not disclosed, but the two sides released a joint statement in which they pledged to continue working together. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)