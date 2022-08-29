Jailed Turkish pop star released to house arrest over joke

FILE - Turkish pop star Gulsen performs during a concert in Aydin, Turkey, March 27, 2022. Gülşen, whose full name is Gulsen Colakoglu, has been arrested Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, on charges of "inciting hatred and enmity" over a joke she made about Turkey's religious schools, the country's state-run news agency reported. The 46-year-old singer and songwriter was taken away for questioning from her home in Istanbul and was formally arrested late on Thursday before being taken to a prison pending her trial. (Depo Photos via AP, File)