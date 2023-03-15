Workers dismantle Florida ride where teen fell to death

Work crews assemble the cranes that will be used to dismantle the Orlando FreeFall at ICON Park, on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 in Orlando, Fla. Almost a year after Tyre Sampson, a Missouri teen fell to his death, the 400-foot (122 meter) amusement ride was being dismantled this week in central Florida’s tourism corridor. (Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel via AP)