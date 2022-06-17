French film titan Trintignant, of 'A Man and a Woman,' dies

FILE - French actress Emanuelle Riva, left, and French actor Jean-Louis Trintignant, pose as they arrive for the pre-premier of the movie Love at the Cinematheque Francaise, in Paris, Monday, Oct. 15, 2012. French film legend and amateur racecar driver Jean-Louis Trintignant, who earned acclaim for the Oscar-winning "A Man and a Woman" a half a century ago and went on to portray the brutality of aging in his later years, has died at 91. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)