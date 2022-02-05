Queen seems chatty at largest reception since health scare

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a reception to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee, at Sandringham House, her Norfolk residence, in Sandringham, England, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. The Queen has hosted a reception for members of the local community and volunteer groups at Sandringham House on the eve of Accession Day, the seventieth anniversary of her reign. (Joe Giddens/Pool Photo via AP)