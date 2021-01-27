Writers' Trust renames fiction prize after co-founders and couple Atwood and Gibson

Margaret Atwood arrives on the red carpet for the 2019 Giller Prize before the gala ceremony in Toronto on November 18, 2019. The Writers' Trust of Canada is renaming its annual fiction award after co-founders and literary power couple Margaret Atwood and Graeme Gibson. In a news release Wednesday, organizers announced that the prestigious honour will now be known as the Atwood Gibson Writers' Trust Fiction Prize. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young