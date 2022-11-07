Chris Evans named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine

FILE - Chris Evans attends the "Knives Out" photo call at the Four Seasons Hotel on Nov. 15, 2019, in Los Angeles. The “Captain America” star has a new title — he's been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive. The selection was announced Monday night, Nov. 7, 2022, on Stephen Colbert's late night show and on the magazine's website. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)