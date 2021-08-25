Nirvana sued by man who was nude baby on 'Nevermind' cover

FILE - Nirvana band members Krist Novoselic, from left, Dave Grohl and Kurt Cobain pose after receiving the award for best alternative video for "In Bloom" at the 10th annual MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 2, 1993, in Universal City, Calif. A 30-year-old man who appeared nude at 4 months old in 1991 on the cover of Nirvana's "Nevermind" album is suing the band and others, alleging the image is child pornography they have profited from. The suit, filed by Spencer Elden on Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021, seeks at least $150,000 from each of more than a dozen defendants, including the Kurt Cobain estate, surviving Nirvana members Novocelic and Grohl and Geffen Records. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)