Iconic musician seeks to rebuild Iraq through music

Iraqi virtuoso oud player Naseer Shamma performs with an orchestra -- half of them young women musicians -- at the Iraqi National Theater in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. War kept him away from his beloved homeland for decades. Now Shamma has returned to Iraq with a series of concerts and projects he hopes will support education, culture and the arts in the conflict-scarred nation. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)