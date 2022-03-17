Khan, Lauper, Beck to play MusiCares Joni Mitchell tribute

FILE- Joni Mitchell arrives to the Hammer Museum's "Gala In The Garden" taken in Los Angeles on Oct. 10, 2014. Chaka Khan, Cyndi Lauper and Beck and many others will be among those performing in tribute to Joni Mitchell when she’s honored as the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year by the Recording Academy (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File)