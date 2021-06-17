Inquiry slams security faults before Manchester Arena attack

FILE - In this Tuesday May 23, 2017 file photo, a sign with flowers and candles are placed after a vigil in Albert Square, Manchester, England, the day after the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert that left 22 people dead. A public inquiry into a mass attack at a 2017 Ariana Grade concert in northwest England concluded Thursday June 17, 2021, that “serious shortcomings” by venue operators, security staff and police helped a suicide bomber who killed 22 people carry out his “evil intentions." (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)