Charles Grodin, 'Midnight Run,' 'Heartbreak Kid,' star, dies

FILE - Charles Grodin attends the Ripple of Hope Awards in New York on Dec. 11, 2013. Grodin, the offbeat actor and writer who scored as a newlywed cad in “The Heartbreak Kid” and the father in the “Beethoven” comedies, died Tuesday at his home in Wilton, Conn. from bone marrow cancer. He was 86. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)