Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding dies at 39 after cancer fight

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2009 file photo, Singer Sarah Harding from British band Girls Aloud, attends the Brit Awards 2009 ceremony at Earls Court exhibition centre in London, England, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2009. Harding, of British pop group Girls Aloud, has died after a battle with breast cancer, her mother said Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. She was 39. The singer said last August that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and it had spread to other parts of her body. (AP Photo/MJ Kim, File)