EXPLAINER: Johnny Depp's wild testimony, cross-examination

Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)