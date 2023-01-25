Lloyd Morrisett, who helped launch 'Sesame Street,' dies

FILE - Honoree Lloyd Morrisett attends the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Washington. Morrisett, the co-creator of the beloved children's education TV series “Sesame Street,” which uses empathy and fuzzy monsters like Abby Cadabby, Elmo and Cookie Monster to charm and teach generations around the world, has died. He was 93. Morrisett’s death was announced Tuesday by Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit he helped establish under the name the Children’s Television Workshop. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)