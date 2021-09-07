London honors Muppets creator Jim Henson with blue plaque

In this undated photo provided by English Heritage a view of the blue plaque on the former London home of Jim Henson, creator of The Muppets, who has been honoured with a blue plaque. The American creator of the Muppets was honored Tuesday, Sept, 7, 2021 in Britain with a blue plaque at his former home in north London, which he bought after ‘The Muppet Show’ was commissioned for British television — 50 Downshire Hill in Hampstead in north London to be precise. (English Heritage via AP)