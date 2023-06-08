It's 'Groundhog Day' again as 'existential' musical comedy returns to the London stage

Screenwriter and playwright Danny Rubin poses outside the Old Vic Theatre, in London, Monday, June 5, 2023. “Groundhog Day” is back. Again. The story of a jaded weatherman fated to live the same day over and over began as a beloved movie, then became an award-winning stage musical. On Thursday, June 8 it opens at London’s Old Vic Theatre, seven years after its triumphant debut in the same venue. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)