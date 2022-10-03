Sacheen Littlefeather, actor who declined Brando Oscar, dies

FILE - Activist and actress Sacheen Littlefeather takes part in a panel discussion on the PBS special "Reel Injun" at the PBS Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 5, 2010. Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American activist who declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Academy Award for “The Godfather” on his behalf in an indelible protest of how Native Americans had been portrayed on screen, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at her home in Marin County, Calif. She was 75. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, FIle)